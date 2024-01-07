Sign up
Photo 1062
Butternut Squash Still life
Following my favorite genre; Still life. The winter wet weather is a good excuse to pursue this image creation.. I had casually placed these items on the counter when I came home from shopping and noticed them and told myself "that's a still life"!
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
1243
photos
102
followers
92
following
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
