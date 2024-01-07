Previous
Next
Butternut Squash Still life by theredcamera
Photo 1062

Butternut Squash Still life

Following my favorite genre; Still life. The winter wet weather is a good excuse to pursue this image creation.. I had casually placed these items on the counter when I came home from shopping and noticed them and told myself "that's a still life"!
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise