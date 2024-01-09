Sign up
Photo 1063
Bibliophile Still Life
Like I said, taking advantage of weather conditions and staying in and playing with the all the stuff I've been collecting for this purpose of creating what I hope are pretty and pensive image.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
1
1
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
1243
photos
102
followers
92
following
291% complete
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
9th January 2024 10:30am
kali
ace
You are really good at this
January 10th, 2024
