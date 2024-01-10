Previous
Neighborhood Rainbow

Having some true winter weather here 'bouts, but makes for extreme skies. Such a lovely sight to see this morning. Rainbows are a symbol of hope....I hope 2024 isn't going to be as "crazy" as the predictions.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture of the rainbow.
January 10th, 2024  
