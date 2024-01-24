Art Deco Anchors I

Apologies to all my 365 Friends and Followers for the neglect I've shown in this site. I think I have signed up for too many posting sights. But I shall be better starting next month, I'm excited about "Spot of Red Feb".

This is an image I made for Creative Photography course I'm taking. I shot this as an in camera Multiple Exposure and then manipulated it by turning the image and giving it an adjustment layer and added texture to look like water splashed with brushes. My first, and I'm not ashamed to show it off! Comments and critiques welcome.