Photo 1066
Mollusk
A complete shell I found while out beach combing. Knew it was a photograph subject. I'd like to think this follows in the style of Weston and Cunningham.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
3
2
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
1245
photos
102
followers
92
following
292% complete
View this month »
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
19th January 2024 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
How awesome is that, I have never seen anything like this!
January 27th, 2024
Desi
Lovely detail in your photo. And what a fabulous find. How perfect is that symmetry
January 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful shapes and patterns.
January 27th, 2024
