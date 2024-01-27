Previous
Mollusk by theredcamera
Photo 1066

Mollusk

A complete shell I found while out beach combing. Knew it was a photograph subject. I'd like to think this follows in the style of Weston and Cunningham.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Diana ace
How awesome is that, I have never seen anything like this!
January 27th, 2024  
Desi
Lovely detail in your photo. And what a fabulous find. How perfect is that symmetry
January 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful shapes and patterns.
January 27th, 2024  
