Word of the Day: Red/Heart/Rock by theredcamera
16 / 365

Word of the Day: Red/Heart/Rock

This heart shaped rock is outside my front door cradled by red decorative lava rocks, compliments of the previous tenant, I guess. It's a delight to see as I come and go.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Ellen Bogenschutz

I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
Stefan
This is very nice. I really like the shot 🙂
February 14th, 2021  
