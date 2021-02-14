Sign up
Word of the Day: Red/Heart/Rock
This heart shaped rock is outside my front door cradled by red decorative lava rocks, compliments of the previous tenant, I guess. It's a delight to see as I come and go.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
418
photos
65
followers
80
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two 2021
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
27th January 2021 1:29pm
Tags
feb21words
Stefan
This is very nice. I really like the shot 🙂
February 14th, 2021
