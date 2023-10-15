Previous
Family...
Photo 2522

Family...

We had most of our family here for my wife's birthday party this weekend (part of the family was not able to come due to sickness). The kids enjoyed climbing the low limbs of the Magnolia Tree.
15th October 2023

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
690% complete

Photo Details

