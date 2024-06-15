Previous
Next
Goldfinch... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2730

Goldfinch...

Another first for us, to have a Goldfinch in the garden. We have seen them randomly in the woods, but never up close in the garden. They seem to LOVE Zinnias!
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
749% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What a beauty!
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise