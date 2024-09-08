Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2815
Food Bank sign...
Our church had a Missions Fair and invited local ministries to come and share what they do. This is from the banner of the local Food Bank.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2816
photos
88
followers
58
following
771% complete
View this month »
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
8th September 2024 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
food
,
sign
,
bank
,
hands
,
summer
,
south
,
banner
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close