Previous
Next
Food Bank sign... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2815

Food Bank sign...

Our church had a Missions Fair and invited local ministries to come and share what they do. This is from the banner of the local Food Bank.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
771% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise