Leaning Fungus... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2845

Leaning Fungus...

I'm still finding mushrooms around our place. I liked that this one is leaning. I have to photograph them quickly before the squirrels eat them.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
