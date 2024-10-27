Previous
Sunday Baptism... by thewatersphotos
Sunday Baptism...

I have the honor of being one of the photographers that get to photograph baptisms at our church. Today was my turn and I got to photograph two young men being baptized. What a special treat!
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Photo Details

