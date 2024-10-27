Sign up
Photo 2864
Sunday Baptism...
I have the honor of being one of the photographers that get to photograph baptisms at our church. Today was my turn and I got to photograph two young men being baptized. What a special treat!
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2864
photos
86
followers
58
following
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
2864
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
27th October 2024 7:59am
Tags
church
,
photographer
,
sunday
,
fall
,
south
,
baptism
