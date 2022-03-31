Previous
Sight by thholyhorse
90 / 365

Sight

On the last day of March I decided to do something special and I took a picture of myself and edited it in a weird way ;)
March 31st
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
24% complete

Photo Details

