288 / 365
Concert 5.0
I haven't seen my close friends since February. They finally arrived and we walked around the city and found a small concert on the balcony;)
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
Eugene Frenkel
ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
293
photos
36
followers
72
following
78% complete
View this month »
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
15th October 2022 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
blue
,
concert
,
balcony
,
contrast
katy
ace
I’m so glad you got to spend some time with your friend and found this fabulous photo opportunity and concert
October 17th, 2022
