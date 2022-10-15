Previous
Concert 5.0 by thholyhorse
Concert 5.0

I haven't seen my close friends since February. They finally arrived and we walked around the city and found a small concert on the balcony;)
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
katy ace
I’m so glad you got to spend some time with your friend and found this fabulous photo opportunity and concert
October 17th, 2022  
