129 / 365
Wet and windy
At home for a couple of days for some much needed R and R and feeling quite fatigued and not inclined to go out! Taken from the safety of my bathroom window!
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
0
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
137
photos
20
followers
17
following
35% complete
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
13th November 2023 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
