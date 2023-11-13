Previous
Wet and windy by tiaj1402
129 / 365

Wet and windy

At home for a couple of days for some much needed R and R and feeling quite fatigued and not inclined to go out! Taken from the safety of my bathroom window!
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
