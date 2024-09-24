Sign up
Previous
Photo 443
A little fun-guy
Spotted this tiny little mushroom in my planter. It was quite tricky to capture. It is no more than 2cm tall. With hindsight I would have got my tripod out of the loft!
Lensbaby with macro filter produced the best shot.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
1
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
517
photos
36
followers
28
following
436
437
438
439
440
441
442
443
Tags
garden
,
lensbabysol45
,
macrofilters
ELFord
ace
One of my obsessions is fungi. I have about 1000+ photos Love this.
September 25th, 2024
