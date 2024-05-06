Celebrating local history

The area I live in, Luton, used to be called Cabbage Island due to its agricultural history and its geographical position. It was cut off from the rest of Chatham by a steep hill, a Victorian railway viaduct and the open space of Horsted Valley. It was a small rural village.

A mural was recently painted; the artist having chosen this from a list of local stories. It’s supposed to represent an investigation into what happened to this metaphorical Island.

I have walked past it a number of times but there were always cars parked in front of it. Not today,