Celebrating local history by tiaj1402
Celebrating local history

The area I live in, Luton, used to be called Cabbage Island due to its agricultural history and its geographical position. It was cut off from the rest of Chatham by a steep hill, a Victorian railway viaduct and the open space of Horsted Valley. It was a small rural village.
A mural was recently painted; the artist having chosen this from a list of local stories. It’s supposed to represent an investigation into what happened to this metaphorical Island.
I have walked past it a number of times but there were always cars parked in front of it. Not today,
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of this lovely mural, such an interesting narrative too.
May 7th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an interesting mural and history
May 7th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Great mural
May 7th, 2024  
