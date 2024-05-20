Previous
Spectrum by tiaj1402
Spectrum

I'm still discovering new parts of the flower garden in Greenwich Park. I was hoping I'd get a sunburst and this will do nicely!!
I now have the Lumberjack song going around my head!
Tia

Bill Davidson
Very nice indeed. The rays are special!
May 20th, 2024  
