Sunburst through the trees by tiaj1402
Sunburst through the trees

It was my intention to capture a sunburst when I went outside for a few minutes before leaving work. I love it when it happens accidently though that is rare! Tweaked a fair bit in Lightroom to add some contrast to the leaves.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Tia

