Previous
349 / 365
Sunburst through the trees
It was my intention to capture a sunburst when I went outside for a few minutes before leaving work. I love it when it happens accidently though that is rare! Tweaked a fair bit in Lightroom to add some contrast to the leaves.
June words - lookup
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
0
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
422
photos
35
followers
25
following
95% complete
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
20th June 2024 4:47pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
june24words
