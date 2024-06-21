Sign up
Previous
350 / 365
Norman Keep
Rochester Castle. Friday evening after work stroll along the Esplanade of the River Medway enjoying the sunshine and the breezes. I had thought about editing out the 3 trespassers but then decided to leave them in for a scale!
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
0
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
423
photos
35
followers
25
following
95% complete
View this month »
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
21st June 2024 6:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
