Bricks and Roses

I took a slightly different walk home from the station after work today. A quieter but somewhat hillier route so that I could continue to listen to my current audiobook! There were parked cars on both sides of this road and indeed on the narrow pavement so that I had to walk in the road. Thanks to a you gap in the parked cars, however, I spotted this! I did have to take it at an angle due to the parked cars and as I was in the middle of the road I used my ‘phone camera! I was so focused on the pink heart that I didn’t notice the gargoyles until after I looked at the picture on my iPad! I was very pleasantly surprised!

