Grassy by tiaj1402
364 / 365

Grassy

I've felt quite rough since I got back from Edinburgh and have spent the last 48 hours horizontal and dozing. Felt better this afternoon and managed to get out in the garden between rain showers!
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Tia

@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Susan Wakely ace
Poor you. Nice grass though.
July 7th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous pov.. wish you better
July 7th, 2024  
