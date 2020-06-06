Previous
Next
Pole Sitting by timerskine
10 / 365

Pole Sitting

This is a yellow-sided skimmer (Libellula flavida) that visited us as the Missus and I visited our favorite seafood restaurant in Virginia Beach for curbside takeout.

It's perched about 15 feet up in a tree and I'm about 10 feet away laterally, so I'm really impressed with my camera/lens combo.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elizabeth ace
Nice clear capture-especially the wings!
June 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise