10 / 365
Pole Sitting
This is a yellow-sided skimmer (Libellula flavida) that visited us as the Missus and I visited our favorite seafood restaurant in Virginia Beach for curbside takeout.
It's perched about 15 feet up in a tree and I'm about 10 feet away laterally, so I'm really impressed with my camera/lens combo.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
NIKON D850
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
365
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th June 2020 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Tags
dragonfly
skimmer
yellow-sided skimmer
Elizabeth
ace
Nice clear capture-especially the wings!
June 7th, 2020
