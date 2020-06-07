Sign up
Dan de Leon
I saw this perfectly round dandelion in my backyard today and thought it would be a good macro subject. I think I was right. What do you think?
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
0
0
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
14
photos
4
followers
10
following
3% complete
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
7
1
8
2
9
10
11
3
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
7th June 2020 5:59am
Privacy
Public
Tags
macro
,
dandelion
