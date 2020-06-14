Previous
Beaver Lake Osprey With Prey by timerskine
Beaver Lake Osprey With Prey

The Missus and I went to Pocahontas State Park, whose main entrance is only 6 miles from our driveway, to take a walk. We went to my favorite spot there, Beaver Lake.

While we were there an osprey (Pandion haliaetus) snagged itself some lunch from the lake. Unfortunately, we were looking in the other direction when it swooped down and made its capture. But it was being very mindful of its audience and actually circled the lake 4 or 5 times, showing off its meal (which looks like a bluegill (Lepomis macrochirus), but I may be wrong (normalis situ)).
14th June 2020

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
