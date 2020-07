Banjo the Solar Dog

This little terrier sunning himself on our deck is Banjo, or as he would probably say it, BANJO!



We got him from the local shelter 10 years ago when he was about 8 months old. He is a mutt but he is all terrier. He is feisty, tenacious, fun-loving, energetic, fearless, and loyal. He is also a bottomless pit of affection...he has a limitless supply of kisses which he showers on everybody. And there are no strangers in BanjoWorld, only old friends he hasn't met yet.