Piedmont...? Where's The Piedmont?

(The Missus and I rented a cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains for a week. The interwebs connection here is awfully slow so some of my pictures may be later than usual due to glacial upload speeds.)



We woke up in a cloud this morning...quite literally. A thick fog moved in over night. The view from the balcony shot here normally includes an unobstructed view of Pilot Mountain in North Carolina, 22 miles away. This morning we could barely see 22 feet out onto the yard.