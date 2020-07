Piedmont Shower

(The Missus and I rented a cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains for a week. The interwebs connection here is awfully slow so some of my pictures may be later than usual due to glacial upload speeds.)



Another rain shower swept across the Piedmont this afternoon. Having grown up in the flattest place on Earth - Toledo, Ohio (where it's so flat you can watch your dog run away for three days) - having such a high perch to watch weather in the distance is a thrill.