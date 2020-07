Comet NEOWISE, Part II

(The Missus and I rented a cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains for a week. The interwebs connection here is awfully slow so some of my pictures may be later than usual due to glacial upload speeds.)



We got up very early to catch NEOWISE in the morning before the sun came up, and then stayed up late to catch NEOWISE right after the sun set. This is the after sunset view from just outside Fancy Gap, Virginia.