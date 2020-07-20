Sign up
Lunch on the James
I had lunch at this spot overlooking the James River near downtown Richmond with our son. It was tranquil, and as long as we stayed in the shade, the temperature was bearable.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
richmond
lunch
river
james river
