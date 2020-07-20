Previous
Lunch on the James by timerskine
54 / 365

Lunch on the James

I had lunch at this spot overlooking the James River near downtown Richmond with our son. It was tranquil, and as long as we stayed in the shade, the temperature was bearable.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Tim Erskine

