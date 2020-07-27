Sign up
Practice Under The Lights
I was a bit busy today so it wasn't until after dinner that I started looking for a shot. The Missus and I went driving around with the dogs and came across this Little League practice going on at Harry G. Byrd Park in Chesterfield.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
365
NIKON D850
27th July 2020 8:49pm
lights
,
baseball
,
little league
