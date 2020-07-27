Previous
Practice Under The Lights by timerskine
61 / 365

I was a bit busy today so it wasn't until after dinner that I started looking for a shot. The Missus and I went driving around with the dogs and came across this Little League practice going on at Harry G. Byrd Park in Chesterfield.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Tim Erskine

