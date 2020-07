Belly Up to the Bar!

My bird feeding station, which has numerous types of feeders and plenty of fresh water, has long been known in my family as Tim's Diner. One of my feeders is a hummingbird feeder and it has a lot of patrons. Here, a female ruby-throated hummer gets a quick drink of nectar on a stifling day - 100F/38C, >50% humidity, no wind, no clouds.



I need to get a better angle on the feeder but I was too hot to mess around too long, which would also keep hungry hummers away. I'll try later in the week.