As if the 6 inches (15.5cm) of rain we received in 24 hours wasn't enough ( https://365project.org/timerskine/365/2020-08-15), we're getting drenched again. We have been more fortunate than people just a few miles away. Some of them got 11 inches (28cm) in about 6 hours.This shot was an easy one from a parking lot. I rolled down the window, grabbed 4 or 5 frames, rolled the window back up. Done!