Guard Swans
Went on a photo safari in downtown Petersburg for my Get Pushed challenge this week. I really like these patriotic swans guarding the entrance to this apartment building.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
flag
,
guard
,
swan
