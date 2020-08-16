Previous
Guard Swans by timerskine
81 / 365

Guard Swans

Went on a photo safari in downtown Petersburg for my Get Pushed challenge this week. I really like these patriotic swans guarding the entrance to this apartment building.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
