Screen Shot

While watching the Stanley Cup playoff game between the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning, I realized that I didn't have my camera out at any point today. So I started taking pictures of the TV screen during the break between the third period and the first overtime period. As the game got underway again, I got this shot of the opening face-off of the OT period.



I experimented with different exposure times and angles. Some of my shots were kind of interesting, in a 'hockey fever dream' sort of way, but not so interesting that I wanted to share them here. I really liked how this one looked like a video game because of the angle of up and to the right.



For the record, Tampa Bay won in the second overtime to knock Boston out and advance to the Conference finals against the winner of the New York Islanders - Philadelphia Flyers contest.