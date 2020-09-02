Sign up
Yellow Foxtail?
This tall grass is probably yellow foxtail (Setaria pumila). Whether it is or isn't, it sure was photogenic in a vacant lot that has been left to grow fallow.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd September 2020 11:09am
grass
foxtail
a weed is just a plant growing where you don't want it
