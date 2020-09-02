Previous
Yellow Foxtail? by timerskine
98 / 365

Yellow Foxtail?

This tall grass is probably yellow foxtail (Setaria pumila). Whether it is or isn't, it sure was photogenic in a vacant lot that has been left to grow fallow.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
