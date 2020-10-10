Filling a Need

The Missus and I volunteer for the Chesterfield Food Bank. We help out at food distributions that take place several times a week. Anybody in Chesterfield County who needs it can drive up to a distribution and get a cartload of food loaded into their car. And right now there is a lot of need.



Thanks to the generosity of the local community - individuals and companies - we can provide an overflowing cartload of food, as shown here. In this cart there were meats (this one included two whole, frozen chickens), dairy, a ton of fruits and vegetables, bread, and even a few pastries.



The distribution process runs like a well-oiled machine. The Missus and I are cart pushers. We grab a cart and move down a line where other volunteers put items into our cart. Meat first, then on to the next station for dairy. Fruits and vegetables come in the next several stations, then desserts, and finally, bread. Once we have hit all the stations we head for the next car. We do the loading...the recipient never has to leave their car. Once done, we head back to the first station and start over.



Dozens of volunteers supplied several hundred families with food in just two hours. This happens three times a week, every week. Like I said, there is currently a lot of need.



I encourage everybody who can to give at least a little to those in need. You can give your time or money, or both. We get a lot of fulfillment knowing that somebody is better off because we cared just a little.