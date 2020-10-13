Previous
Carbocurves by timerskine
139 / 365

Carbocurves

My Get Pushed Challenge this week from Jenn (@aikiuser) was to try a macro abstract. This is my second go at it.

The Missus and I were at the grocery store and I had my trusty Powershot S110 pocket camera with me. Most stores provide good fodder for macros, but groceries and hardware stores are especially rich environments.

Even with the very short list of items we were actually there to buy, I had plans to take a ton of shots. But we weren't more than a couple dozen steps inside the store when I got this one and knew it was my shot for today.

So what is it? I'm glad you asked! Let me give you a couple of hints:

- We were past the produce section, and in the bakery area;

- It's October, so everything is pumpkin spice flavored, with the obligatory slightly dark orange color;

- This is frosting...on top of a cupcake.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
38% complete

Tim Erskine ace
@aikiuser Here's another macro abstract.
October 13th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Yummy shot!!
October 13th, 2020  
