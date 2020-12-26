Conservatory Sunset

Because we didn't try to get our tickets early enough, we had to settle for going in as it opened - before sunset. This meant the lights were, at first, washed out. However, it allowed me to get this shot of the sun setting directly behind the dome of the conservatory as we wended our way through the gardens. Credit where it is due: The Missus saw this shot and I likely would have missed it. This is not at all unusual - she has a great eye and is an invaluable spotter for me (Reason #359 why it was a good idea to marry her).