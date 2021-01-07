Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
225 / 365
Ghost Cloud
Went out to see the sunset, but an approaching cold front brought a line of solid cloud cover that hid it just as I got to my spot (the leading edge can be seen in the lower left).
This cloud, however, looked to me to be a giant ghost, rising up from the west - but fortunately, headed off to terrorize the city of Richmond, 15 miles north of here.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
363
photos
42
followers
42
following
61% complete
View this month »
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
Latest from all albums
221
95
96
42
222
223
224
225
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
7th January 2021 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
ghost
,
cloud
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close