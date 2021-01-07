Previous
Ghost Cloud by timerskine
225 / 365

Ghost Cloud

Went out to see the sunset, but an approaching cold front brought a line of solid cloud cover that hid it just as I got to my spot (the leading edge can be seen in the lower left).

This cloud, however, looked to me to be a giant ghost, rising up from the west - but fortunately, headed off to terrorize the city of Richmond, 15 miles north of here.
Tim Erskine

Photo Details

