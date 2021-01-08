Ardea and Anas

It was yet another gloomy day and I headed out on what I assumed was going to be a futile journey to find a picture. I am pleased to report that Pocahontas State Park proved my assumption to be incorrect.



It was so quiet today - no wind, no people - that I heard ducks quacking in an area I hadn't heard them before because it appeared to be just woods. I went to investigate and as I did, I also started to hear water running, kind of like a babbling brook.



Not more than 30 feet off the path, in an area normally obscured by vegetation, there is a small, old beaver dam that had created a fair sized marsh. The water I heard was the feeder stream running over the top of the dam.



At the far side of the marsh, about 50 yards away, was a Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias) looking for its evening meal. Swimming nearby was a Mallard drake (Anas platyrhynchos), also looking for a bite. I was surprised and quite pleased that I got both of them in the frame.