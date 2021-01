Silky Fountain

This is the fountain at General Sheppard Crump Park (one of the few places around here named for a military man who was not a Confederate soldier*). I used my ND filter to get a long exposure and silky texture to the fountain's water.



*General Crump served in WWI and was Adjutant General for Virginia from 1955 until his death in 1960 at the age of 77. His family farm, in the family since before the Civil War, was donated to make the park.