Rot RnD

The 365 Project's monthly theme contest is "Rule of Thirds." The RoT is a composition technique which involves mentally dividing up an image using 2 horizontal lines and 2 vertical lines, like a tic-tac-toe field. You then position the important elements in your scene along those lines, or at the points where they meet.



This Ring-necked Duck (RnD) was floating in the Dutch Gap wetlands with a smooth surface allowing me to apply the Rot to the RnD, and giving me the shot's cryptic title.



This also fits My Get Pushed Challenge for this week, which was to use negative space in a photo. Negative space is the unoccupied space around the subject of the photo.