Previous
Next
Rot RnD by timerskine
241 / 365

Rot RnD

The 365 Project's monthly theme contest is "Rule of Thirds." The RoT is a composition technique which involves mentally dividing up an image using 2 horizontal lines and 2 vertical lines, like a tic-tac-toe field. You then position the important elements in your scene along those lines, or at the points where they meet.

This Ring-necked Duck (RnD) was floating in the Dutch Gap wetlands with a smooth surface allowing me to apply the Rot to the RnD, and giving me the shot's cryptic title.

This also fits My Get Pushed Challenge for this week, which was to use negative space in a photo. Negative space is the unoccupied space around the subject of the photo.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Tim Erskine ace
@jacqbb Another response to my negative space challenge
January 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise