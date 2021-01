Cleaner Shadow

I was sitting at my desk this morning with the bright winter sunlight streaming in through the window. Mili, our solar-powered cat, was lying on the printer, recharging her batteries. Sitting on the desk between us was the object causing this shadow.



Any guesses as to what it is?



If you guessed it's a clear 2 ounce / 60 ml bottle of lens cleaner, you're right! Well done!