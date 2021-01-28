Previous
Into The Woods by timerskine
246 / 365

Into The Woods

The Missus and I went out looking for wintery pictures after the overnight snowfall. We went to the James River National Wildlife Refuge, about 35 minutes from our home.

This road, which runs off the main road through the park, isn't open to the public, so I stood at the gate to grab this shot.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
Photo Details

Jon Lip
Vanishing point! Nice.
January 29th, 2021  
