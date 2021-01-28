Sign up
Into The Woods
The Missus and I went out looking for wintery pictures after the overnight snowfall. We went to the James River National Wildlife Refuge, about 35 minutes from our home.
This road, which runs off the main road through the park, isn't open to the public, so I stood at the gate to grab this shot.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Jon Lip
Vanishing point! Nice.
January 29th, 2021
