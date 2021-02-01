Banjo and Maggie and SID and FeFe

I was surprised that I could get a picture of the dogs together without either one of them moving.



Banjo, the little tan terrier (or, as I prefer to call him, terrierist) is 11-years old. He's still energetic and playful. He's also friendly...there are no strangers in BanjoWorld, only old friends he hasn't met yet.



Maggie is the 8-year old hound with what the Missus calls "Nefertiti eye make-up." She's just a big, lovable goofball.



In the background are SID (an acronym for Scrap Iron Dog) and his little kitty companion, FeFe (pronounced FiFi but spelled that way because she is also made of iron). They sit at the front door waiting patiently to greet visitors - after Banjo and Maggie have barked themselves silly.