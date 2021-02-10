Previous
Super Hornet by timerskine
Super Hornet

I managed (somehow) to get a shot of this Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet as it flew directly overhead and below a small patch of blue sky in an otherwise drab overcast.

It's likely based at Naval Air Station Oceana, since both NAS Oceana and I are in Virginia Beach today (well, Oceana is here pretty much every day since it's a Navy base, but I am in VB today). It's not possible to tell which outfit it's with from this angle, and since there are 4 separate carrier air wings (with 4 squadrons each) based there, there's just no telling.

Tim Erskine

Photo Details

