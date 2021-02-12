Sign up
Something On Your Beak
Um, excuse me, but you have something on your beak.
A Carolina Wren (Thryothorus ludovicianus) bellied up to the suet feeder at Tim's Diner but didn't appear to be interested in the napkins.
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
bird
,
wren
,
tim's diner
