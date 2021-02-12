Previous
Something On Your Beak by timerskine
Something On Your Beak

Um, excuse me, but you have something on your beak.

A Carolina Wren (Thryothorus ludovicianus) bellied up to the suet feeder at Tim's Diner but didn't appear to be interested in the napkins.
Tim Erskine

