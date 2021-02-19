Sign up
Ice Storm '21.2 - Frozen Canopy
Second ice storm this week, but not as bad as the first. This is what the ice-covered canopy in our backyard looked like in the late morning, while the temperature was still just below freezing.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
ice
,
storm
,
canopy
