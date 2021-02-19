Previous
Next
Ice Storm '21.2 - Frozen Canopy by timerskine
268 / 365

Ice Storm '21.2 - Frozen Canopy

Second ice storm this week, but not as bad as the first. This is what the ice-covered canopy in our backyard looked like in the late morning, while the temperature was still just below freezing.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
73% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise