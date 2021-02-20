Sign up
Hey! Can't You Read?
Gavin is breaking the law. Gavin is trespassing. Gavin is loitering. But Gavin is unaware of this because, tragically, Gavin can't read.
The Seabird Literacy Fund is dedicated to helping prevent unintentional criminal trespass and needless felony loitering among marine avians like Gavin. Please give generously.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
He made the perfect landing and posing for you. He is making a statement!
February 20th, 2021
Sylvia
ace
And loiter they do!, great shot of the gull!
February 20th, 2021
