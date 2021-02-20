Previous
Hey! Can't You Read? by timerskine
Hey! Can't You Read?

Gavin is breaking the law. Gavin is trespassing. Gavin is loitering. But Gavin is unaware of this because, tragically, Gavin can't read.

The Seabird Literacy Fund is dedicated to helping prevent unintentional criminal trespass and needless felony loitering among marine avians like Gavin. Please give generously.
20th February 2021

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
Esther Rosenberg
He made the perfect landing and posing for you. He is making a statement!
February 20th, 2021  
Sylvia
And loiter they do!, great shot of the gull!
February 20th, 2021  
