Previous
Next
283 / 365
Hermit Thrush
While walking along a path in Pocahontas State Park, this Hermit Thrush (Catharus guttatus) hopped up on a broken branch, right at my eye level, and posed pretty. Just for me!
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th March 2021 1:51pm
Tags
bird
pocahontas
thrush
