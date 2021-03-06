Previous
Hermit Thrush by timerskine
Hermit Thrush

While walking along a path in Pocahontas State Park, this Hermit Thrush (Catharus guttatus) hopped up on a broken branch, right at my eye level, and posed pretty. Just for me!
Tim Erskine

Photo Details

